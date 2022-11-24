Man opens fire on estranged wife in deadly Spring Branch shooting, police say

A man and a woman were killed and another man and a teen were injured in a shooting in northwest Houston on Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman who burst into a Spring Branch home and shot four people, leaving two dead.

It happened on Baggett Lane, which is just south of the intersection of Long Point and Wirt roads.

A man and woman were killed while another man and a teen were critically injured in the shooting. Police said the shooting happened just as the family and friends in the home finished eating Thanksgiving dinner.

"The suspect who is known to be the ex-husband of the deceased female came in through the back door and just started firing at the people inside the house," HPD Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu said.

Cantu said the people inside the home then ran to the rooms for safety as the gunman reloaded his weapon to continue firing.

Police said they don't know who the suspect is yet, but said those details will be coming later today.

"We do know it's the ex-husband of the deceased," Cantu said. "We don't know where he's at. We're going to be asking for the public's help to help us capture this man."