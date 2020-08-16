There are preliminary reports three Cedar Park police officers have been shot.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Residents have been asked to avoid the area after a reported shooting incident in the Horizon Park area of Cedar Park on Sunday afternoon.

BREAKING: We are investigating preliminary reports of three Cedar Park police officers who have been shot. More to follow. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 16, 2020

The City of Cedar Park asked residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive. It said police and the fire department have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad at Heritage.

Please avoid Bagdad Rd. between Osage and New Hope. @CedarParkPD and Cedar Park afire Dept. have closed southbound lane of Bagdad at Heritage. — City of Cedar Park (@CedarParkTX) August 16, 2020

The Austin Police Department has offered assistance.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and there is a large law enforcement presence. Some residents told KVUE they got an alert to shelter in place.

No other details are available at this time.