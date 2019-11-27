PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Parker County authorities are on the hunt for a woman who stole a baby Jesus figure out of a front yard manger over the weekend.

From a distance, you don't notice the absence. But owners Oliver and Pamela Washburn know that the central figure of their Nativity Scene is missing.

"It looks sad. Because everyone's looking down and that's where he should be," said Pamela.

They paid nearly $1,000 for the large resin Nativity set. The couple planned for it to be part of their holiday tradition at their new home in Parker County.

But just hours after they put it in their front yard with the help of the grandchildren, someone made off with baby Jesus.

A higher power may have been watching, and the Washburns' security camera definitely was.

RELATED: Who stole baby Jesus?

It was mounted right above the manger, capturing video of the woman as she stepped in the spotlight and lifted the baby and his manger.

"We were kind of startled," said Pamela. "How could they do this?"

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said his department is taking the theft seriously. Deputies have combed over the video, and they are now asking for help to identify the individual.

Suspect caught in surveillance camera stealing baby Jesus figure from Parker County home

Courtesy photo

They believe the woman is in her early 20s and was carrying wearing distinctive clothes and makeup.

"I can assure you this is as far from a joke as you can get," said Sheriff Fowler. "The birth of Christ coming up, and you want to go pull this? No. No."

The Sheriff said Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information helping to solve the crime.

The Washburns are just waiting for the return of their baby Jesus.

"We've decided that the suspect probably needed Jesus more than we did. And we've forgiven her and we just want her to bring it back," said Oliver.

More on WFAA: