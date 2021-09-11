Authorities take robbery suspects into custody after chase into Parker County

The suspects were wanted by Dallas police in an aggravated robbery after they reportedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Authorities took three armed robbery suspects into custody Saturday after a chase that ended up in Parker County, officials said.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office had asked residents near I-20 and Farm Road 1189, where the suspects crashed and ran away, to stay indoors as authorities searched for them. The suspects were taken into custody about an hour later, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were wanted by Dallas police in an aggravated robbery after they reportedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint, according to an 11:30 a.m. news release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Dallas police had initially chased the suspects, and Erath County deputies later joined the pursuit, which ended up in Parker County.

The suspects, three men, crashed out on eastbound Interstate 20, at mile marker 397 near Farm Road 1189, and ran away, according to the sheriff's office. Farm Road 1189 is the exit to Brock, west of Weatherford.

Sheriff Russ Authier said the suspects were considered to be armed and dangerous, and he asked that residents not approach them.