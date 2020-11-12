x
Authorities searching for 3 men suspected of burglarizing homes in the Argyle area

At least three homes were burglarized on Nov. 30 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., officials said.

Investigators are working to identify three men suspected of burglarizing multiple homes around Argyle and Ponder. 

Law enforcement officials said at least three homes were burglarized between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. 

The Denton County Sheriff's Office and Argyle Police Department are investigating the incidents.

The men would ring the doorbell and, if no one answered, kick in the front door, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators say the men were traveling in a silver Chevrolet sedan. A registration sticker was not visible on the windshield, officials said.

During one of the burglaries, a loaded AR-15 rifle and light body armor were stolen, officials said. 

Credit: Denton County Sheriff's Office
Denton County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men suspected of breaking into multiple homes on Nov. 30 in the Argyle and Ponder area.

Argyle police are investigating one of the burglaries, at a home in the 400 block of Old Justin Road, that took place around 1 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The men disabled the Ring camera, then removed a brown metal gun safe, around 4 feet tall by 2 feet wide. In addition to the safe, seven firearms were taken, as well as a number of gold rings.

Police said the main suspect was heavyset and wearing a mask with red, yellow, and green stripes.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Charles Craft with the sheriff's office at 940-349-1685 or Detective Glenn with the Argyle police at 940-464-7254 or tglenn@argyletx.com.

