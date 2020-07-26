Local, State politicians react to fatal shooting at protest in Downtown Austin

Several politicians have spoken out about the incident, saying people's lives shouldn't be in danger when they are out protesting.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin on Saturday night. Now, local and State politicians are speaking out about the incident.

On Sunday morning, Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar tweeted about the shooting, saying that he is "upset and saddened" and he is "pressing for all the information about what happened to be made public."

I am pressing for all the information about what happened to be made public, but at the moment I know nothing more than what is in the news. I will keep you posted.

Several candidates up for elections in November have also spoken out about the shooting.

Our country was built on the freedom of assembly. No one should lose their life while protesting.



Our city is better than this. Today my heart is with #GarrettFoster and his family, and I am grieving with all of Austin. We must condemn this hateful violence. — Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (@EddieforTexas) July 26, 2020

Austin attorney Mike Siegel (D), who is running for U.S. House of Representatives - District 10, said in part, "We share our love and solidarity with the victim's fiancé, family and everyone who witnessed this act of unspeakable violence."

Last night a Black Lives Matter protester was killed in Austin. A motorist drove through the march on Congress Ave, then opened fire.



We share our love and solidarity with the victim’s fiancé, family, and everyone who witnessed this act of unspeakable violence. — Mike Siegel (@SiegelForTexas) July 26, 2020

Julie Oliver, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congressional District 25, released the following statement Sunday morning:

"To all of those who were protesting last night, we’re thinking of you, we’re with you and we want you to know we’re holding you in our thoughts and sending you all of our love right now. The Austin that I know is going to be strong for one another, for the friends and family of the protester whose life was taken and for our entire city.

Please join us in sending our love to the victim’s fiancée, family and all of those whose lives have now been forever changed by witnessing this act of violence."