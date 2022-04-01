Father of 14-year-old Garland shooting suspect claims he didn’t know his son had a gun, attorney says

Attorney Heath Harris also claimed that 14-year-old Abel was bullied in school over and over again.

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police continue to search for 14-year-old Abel Acosta. The teen is accused of opening fire at the Texaco gas station on West Walnut Street the day after Christmas, killing three teens and injuring another.

WFAA just heard from the attorney of the father of the teen, who says, "Dad had no idea his son had a gun on him."

Reporter Malini Basu: "He had no idea that his son had a gun on him?"

"No, that’s my understanding, [he] did not,” said attorney Heath Harris, who is representing Richard Acosta.

Surveillance video showed Richard Acosta walking into the convenience store prior to the shooting. He then got back in his truck and circled the parking lot.

Harris claimed that Richard and son Abel stopped at Kroger, then stopped at the Texaco to buy medicine.

“Comes back out. At that time, his son says he needs to go in,” said Harris.

Seconds later, police said, Abel got out, and opened fire inside of the store.

“He’s about to get on the phone with his wife, son is supposed to run in and come back out. Next thing you know, he hears shots, and ducks down,” said Harris.

And as the son ran back to the truck...

“Go, go, go, because they don’t know who is shooting. His son is breathing heavy, “ said Harris.

The father and son drove home, and started watching the news. Harris said Richard turned himself into authorities after watching the news.

And a question remains.

“Did dad ever know that his son owned a gun? That I don’t know," Harris said. "I just know that he didn’t know that he had a gun when he went to the store."

Harris claimed that Abel was bullied in school over and over again.

“He made several complaints about it,” said Harris.

As Garland police are trying to figure out if those are the victims involved, all of the families are left grieving.

“Tragic, tragic situation,” said Harris.

The reward to find 14y/o Abel Acosta is up to $10k now.



Acosta is accused of killing 3 teens at a Garland gas station, & injuring a 4th.



He’s considered armed & dangerous.



Acosta allegedly told his parents over & over again, he was being bullied in school.



⁦@wfaa⁩ pic.twitter.com/u6nRuDPUGu — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) January 4, 2022

Garland police said Abel Acosta is considered armed and dangerous. They’ve upped the reward to $10,000 now.