Video shows man attempt to kidnap 11-year-old girl from bus stop, deputies say

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the girl told investigators this wasn't the first time this man had approached her.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Video from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office shows an 11-year-old girl escape from a man they say tried to kidnap her Tuesday morning at a bus stop.

The terrifying encounter shows the man drive around the girl in a white van. Then, he later pulls up next to her, gets out of the car and rushes toward her.

The sheriff's office says the girl was able to fight off the man and was get home safely to her family.

During a news conference Tuesday night, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said after hours of tracking the man seen in the video, they were able to find him and arrest him.

The man, Jared Stanga, 30, faces charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. Stanga was given more than a $1.5 million bond in Escambia County court during his first appearance Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

"Within just a couple of hours, the men and women of Escambia County Sheriff's Office were able to identify the car, seize the car and seize and arrest this animal, so that he will never be free to do this again," Simmons said.

Simmons says the sheriff's office is working with other law enforcement agencies to see if they have similar cases.

"Our concern is this wasn't his first try."

Simmons said the 11-year-old told investigators Stanga had approached her before, about two weeks ago, and made her feel uncomfortable.

He says she knew something was wrong then and told her parents, teachers and principal what happened. Then, the sheriff's office said this attempted kidnapping took place.

"This is a man that needs to be off the streets. This is a man we got off the streets because of the good work done by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office," Simmons said.

Video from May 18th, attempted kidnapping. Around 7:00 this morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old... Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 18, 2021