Video: ATM technician wrestles man during robbery attempt

The man tried to rob the ATM as the technician was servicing the machine in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM.

This happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston.

Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the technician told investigators that a black SUV pulled up near his vehicle and a man got out, running toward him.

The man tried to access the open ATM, so the technician grabbed him and they struggled, police said. Then the man told the technician that he had a gun, so the victim let go.

The robber then ran back to the SUV and sped off, police said.

The guy is described as a Black male, wearing black clothing and white shoes.

