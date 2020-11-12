Man arrested in connection with 35-year-old man's shooting death

Michael Queen, 28, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a murder charge in connection with the victim's death.

A 28-year-old man was arrested after Dallas police said he shot and killed a person.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday near the 3800 block of Gannon Lane.

Officers said upon arriving at the scene, they found a dead 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not been released at this time.

