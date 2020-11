Police said during an interview with detectives, Keith Otoole Jackson, 39, admitted to killing the victim.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after Dallas police said he shot and killed a person earlier this week.

On Nov. 10, authorities found Siraj K. Sarara, 52, was found lying on the ground in the 5200 block of S. Lamar Street in southern Dallas.

Police arrested Keith Otoole Jackson, 39, on Wednesday. During an interview with detectives, they said Jackson admitted to killing Sarara.