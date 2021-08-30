Arrest made after body found in 'hole dug for construction' in Dallas, police say

The body of Terence Kenyon Turner, 38, was found on the afternoon of Saturday, July 24.

DALLAS — An arrest has been made after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in a hole in a Dallas neighborhood over a month ago, police said.

The suspect, 42-year-old Byron Demond Arnold, was booked into Dallas County Jail on a murder charge in the death of Terence Kenyon Turner.

Police said officers responded to the 1200 block of Cedar Haven Avenue on the afternoon of Saturday, July 24, and found Turner's body "inside an open hole dug for construction."

The 38-year-old's death was initially investigated as an "unexplained death," but the Dallas County Medical Examiner eventually ruled it as a homicide, according to police.

Arnold was identified as the suspect and refused to give a voluntary statement during an interview with detectives, police said.