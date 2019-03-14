DALLAS – A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death inside an East Oak Cliff apartment Thursday morning.

Police were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment in the 3500 block of Overton Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. A 43-year-old woman, identified as Kristen Cary, was found with stab wounds and taken to a hospital, where she died.

The suspect in the stabbing, Edward Gaines, went to the Dallas County Jail to turn himself in later Thursday, police said. He was questioned by police and charged with capital murder.

Police said Gaines “had a previous relationship with the victim,” but that relationship was not immediately clear.

An investigation was ongoing.