Samuel Cartwright owns the seven pit bull mixes that killed Fredy Garcia, according to Sheriff Eric Fagan. He is charged with attack by dog resulting in death.

FRESNO, Texas — The owner of a pack of dogs that killed a man in Fresno earlier this week has been arrested and charged in connection with the attack,

Samuel Cartwright, 47, owns the seven pit bull mixes that killed 71-year-old Fredy Garcia, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

Cartwright has been charged with attack by dog resulting in death, according to Fagan. His bond was set at $100,000.

Garcia was walking to the store when the dogs attacked him in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace.

The victim was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, but he didn’t survive.

Residents in Fresno were put on high alert that afternoon until all seven dogs were finally in custody a few hours later.

"I can’t even believe. I cannot," Jorge Garcia, Fredy Garcia's brother, said. "He never messed with nobody. He never bothered nobody. I would like to say, this is the last time this kind of situation happens. I don’t want nobody else to suffer like I am."

Fagan said the dogs are suspected in at least one other recent attack.

“This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia,” Sheriff Fagan said.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton cited Lillian's Law which was passed by the Texas legislature in 2007 and said Cartwright could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. It was named after 76-year-old Lillian Stiles who was killed by a pack of dogs while mowing her lawn.

"If you have a dangerous dog, it is your responsibility to keep that dog secured to keep members of our community safe," Middleton said. "If you fail to do that, you will be held accountable."

About a mile from the site of the deadly attack, Adolf Flores said the same aggressive loose dogs have made him into a prisoner at his own home.

“This is serious,” Flores said. “I’ve had to put a gate ... fences all around my property.”