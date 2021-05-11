Officials: Arrest made in connection with May 11 shooting death of 24-year-old man

Dangelo Swann, 24, was shot and killed on May 11. Dallas police arrested 25-year-old Dajon Henderson in connection with the shooting death.

DALLAS — Dallas police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man that occurred earlier this month, officials said.

The suspect, 25-year-old Dajon Henderson, was taken into custody Tuesday and faces a murder charge in the death of Dangelo Swann, police said.

According to authorities, Henderson shot and killed Swann around 12 p.m. on May 11 in the 14100 block of Montfort Drive.

Officials said Henderson has been booked into the Lew Sterrett Jail, where his bond will be set by a Dallas County magistrate.

It's unclear at this time of Henderson and Swann knew each other or what led up to the shooting.