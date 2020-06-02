A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Walgreens has been arrested, Rockwell police say.

According to the report, the crime occurred on Jan. 27 around 2:20 a.m. at a Walgreens located in the 2900 block of Ridge Road.

The pharmacist told police that the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Timothy A. Bobo, jumped the counter, pulled out a weapon and demanded prescription drugs.

Bobo then left the scene in a dark-colored SUV, but not before being caught on surveillance.

Rockwell police said with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Bobo was located at a home on Harding Street in Dallas and taken into custody.

Detectives say during the search of the home, the weapon used during the robbery and prescription drugs were found.

Bobo was booked into the Rockwall County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated robbery. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

