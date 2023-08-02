Police find teens believed to have spray-painted racist, vulgar messages on vehicles in Arlington

Police determined that 17 vehicles in total were vandalized between Friday night and Saturday morning.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from the weekend, when police were still searching for the suspects.

Arlington police said they have identified the suspects believed to be responsible for a string of 17 vehicle vandalism incidents that occurred over the weekend.

Arlington residents woke up Saturday morning to find racist words and vulgar images spray-painted onto cars throughout the area. Police reviewed security video from at least two of the incidents. In each case, footage shows a group of people getting out of what appears to be the same white minivan.

Some of the photos were shared with WFAA:

Surveillance video from the victims and their neighbors was critical in helping detectives connect the incidents and identify a vehicle of interest, Arlington police said. According to police, all three suspects are teenage males. Two are juveniles and one is considered an adult under Texas law (17 years old or older), police said.

Police have spoken to all three teens and their families, and criminal charges will be filed once detectives determine the total dollar amount of the damage caused to the vehicles.

“These incidents didn’t just impact the people whose vehicles were vandalized – they affected and upset the entire Arlington community,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “The phrases and images spray painted on the vehicles were deeply offensive and have no place in our city. Through this investigation, we’re sending the message that we will not tolerate this kind of behavior and we will hold offenders accountable."

Police did not release the names of the suspects Wednesday morning. The department said it will release additional details once charges are filed.

"I want to thank all of the community members who assisted us with this investigation, as well as the employees who’ve worked tirelessly since Saturday morning to get us to this point. This is another great example of how the community working with their police department can make a positive difference,” Jones added.