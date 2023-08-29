Arlington high school student arrested for shooting threat causing campus lockdown, officials say

Police confirmed with WFAA that a student at Seguin High School threatened to shoot up the campus.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A student at an Arlington school has been sent to a detention center after making a threat to shoot up the campus, according to police.

Just before noon on Monday, officers responded to a "shooting in progress" call at Seguin High School. Police said a student's threat to shoot caused the campus to go into lockdown.

Officers went around the school looking for the suspect. In a letter to parents, Principal Billy Linson said the student was found off campus and arrested.

Police said no one was hurt and the suspect never returned to campus.

No other information is available at this time.