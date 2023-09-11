Man runs from Arlington bar after punching woman, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are looking to identify and arrest a man who punched a woman outside of a bar early Monday morning.
Police were called to a bar in the 3000 block of East Abram Street at 12:15 a.m.
An employee at the bar told officers that a patron was hit in her face by a man in the parking lot and had came back inside the bar. The patron said a man she did not recognize had approached her and started arguing with her before he punched her and ran off.
The woman was treated and released by paramedics at the scene.
No other information is available.
Other local news: