Teen arrested after shooting another teen in Arlington, police say

Police said the shooting happened at complex on Sherry Street. The victim ran to Craig Hanking Drive.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police say a teenager has been arrested after he allegedly shot another boy at an apartment complex on Monday.

A police official told WFAA that officers responded to a shooting report at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, July 10. They were dispatched to the 2000 block of Craig Hanking Drive, close to Spur 303 and New York Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

During the investigation, police determined the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Sherry Street. The victim then ran to Hanking Drive.

The teen suspect, whose name has not been released, has since been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

No other information is available.