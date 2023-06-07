Video shows duo throw firework into Jeep, police searching for suspects

Video shows two people exit an SUV, use some type of tool to create a hole in the victim’s window, then throw the firework inside, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Police are searching for two suspects caught on video throwing a firework into a Jeep and driving off as it exploded.

Arlington police told WFAA that officers responded to a home at approximately 9:10 p.m. on July 3 in the 6100 block of Tiffany Oaks Lane after the homeowner reported that someone had thrown fireworks in their vehicle, damaging it.

Officers spoke with the homeowner, who said they were in the backyard and heard a loud pop. When they came out to the front yard, they could see smoke coming from inside the vehicle.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the incident. It shows a light-colored crossover SUV pulling up next to the victim’s vehicle. Two people exit the SUV, use some type of tool to create a hole in the victim’s window, then throw the firework inside. The suspects got back in the vehicle and drove away.

Arlington police is still working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to give the department a call or call Crime Stoppers.