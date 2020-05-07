No injuries reported after Arlington police vehicle struck by suspected drunken driver

Officials say the police officer had the emergency lights of the patrol vehicle on when the incident occurred.

A suspected drunken driver was arrested overnight Sunday after crashing into a patrol vehicle in Arlington, officials say.

Arlington police said an officer had her patrol car emergency lights on when the incident happened.

The police officer was out of her car and was parked in the northbound lanes of 2300 South State Highway 360 while waiting for a wrecker to remove a disabled car, according to officials.

That's when the suspected drunken driver struck the patrol vehicle, police claim.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested for DWI. The person's name has not been publicly released at this time.

Arlington police confirmed no one was injured during the incident.