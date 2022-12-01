x
Crime

Arlington police trying to identify sexual assault of a child suspect

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call the department.
Credit: Arlington Police Department

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a child sex assault investigation.

Officers first responded to the assault at about 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 26 at a business in the 5900 block of South Cooper Street after employees reported a teen customer making an outcry to them.

Police say surveillance cameras show the believed suspect, an adult male, leaving the business. They describe the suspect as a black man, about 50 years old, between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with short, black and gray hair and wearing glasses. 

Police say he was seen leaving the business in a dark-colored, late model Cadillac SUV, possibly a Cadillac XT4 or XT5, with no license plates. 

Credit: Arlington Police Department

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information about the incident to call the APD Crimes Against Children Unit at 817-575-3200. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477. 

