Arlington police trying to identify sexual assault of a child suspect

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call the department.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a child sex assault investigation.

Officers first responded to the assault at about 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 26 at a business in the 5900 block of South Cooper Street after employees reported a teen customer making an outcry to them.

Police say surveillance cameras show the believed suspect, an adult male, leaving the business. They describe the suspect as a black man, about 50 years old, between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with short, black and gray hair and wearing glasses.

Police say he was seen leaving the business in a dark-colored, late model Cadillac SUV, possibly a Cadillac XT4 or XT5, with no license plates.