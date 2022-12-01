Arlington police trying to identify sexual assault of a child suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a child sex assault investigation.
Officers first responded to the assault at about 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 26 at a business in the 5900 block of South Cooper Street after employees reported a teen customer making an outcry to them.
Police say surveillance cameras show the believed suspect, an adult male, leaving the business. They describe the suspect as a black man, about 50 years old, between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with short, black and gray hair and wearing glasses.
Police say he was seen leaving the business in a dark-colored, late model Cadillac SUV, possibly a Cadillac XT4 or XT5, with no license plates.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information about the incident to call the APD Crimes Against Children Unit at 817-575-3200. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.