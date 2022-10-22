Arlington police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run

Officers believe the victim was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in the roadway early Saturday morning.

Officers were called at about 2:49 a.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of West Division Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive near the roadway, police said.

The woman, found with no form of ID on her, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe, based on physical evidence found at the scene, the woman was trying to cross West Division Street when she was struck by an unknown vehicle driving westbound. The driver did not stop or help the woman. She was in dark clothing and not using a crosswalk.

Police say they've been unable to find any witnesses to the collision or surveillance video showing it. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle will have visible damage to the front passenger side.

Arlington police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call Investigator Ritcheson at 817-575-8601. Anonymous tips can also be sent by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.