Arlington police search for suspect who shot teen at apartment complex

Detectives say the girl got into an argument with the suspect, who then shot her and fled the scene.

Arlington detectives are searching for a male suspect after a girl was shot overnight at an apartment complex, officials say.

Around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Arlington police responded to reports of shooting near the 2500 block of Forest Point Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim on the ground of the parking lot with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials.

Police have not released additional details regarding the victim or her age because she is a juvenile.

Witnesses told officers that the girl got into an argument with an unknown male suspect.

That suspect then pulled out a handgun, shot her and fled from the scene, according to authorities.

Detectives are currently working on trying to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department.

