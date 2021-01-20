Arlington police release surveillance footage of man accused of killing convenience store clerk

The three-minute video on the department's YouTube page shows footage from before and after the shooting.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter, who is described as a male with a slim build and long hair. He was wearing a facial covering, red ball cap, red jacket and a dark-colored shirt at the time of the crime.

If anyone has any information about this suspect, contact Arlington Police Department Detective Rodriguez at 817-459-5650. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County by calling 817-469-8477.

Police say the suspect was in the store for 15 minutes, let the customers clear out, then shot Hightower multiple times and stole some items from the store, including some tobacco, chips and bottled drinks. He didn't steal any cash, police said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for Hightower's funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.

"We think he fired at least eight rounds," Arlington Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Cook said. "[The video] is horrific to watch. He didn’t even give the clerk the opportunity to comply with any kind of demands."

After the shooting, a few customers walked in and asked the suspect what happened, police said. Audio captured in the surveillance video shows the suspect telling them he shot the clerk. Those customers did not call 911 and will not be charged, according to Arlington police.

By the time the next person entered, Hightower was dead.

Investigators believe he then ran away from the store headed east on Bardin Road.

Cook said about an hour-and-a-half later, another customer came in to buy something and saw Hightower dead behind the counter. That's who called 911.

The store is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction in the case.