3 arrested by Arlington police in connection to motel murder

The victim was found dead in a motel parking lot by an employee.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police have arrested three people in connection to a fatal shooting at a motel in January.

The Arlington Police Department said it arrested 29-year-old Olivia Wynn, 47-year-old John Stewart and 43-year-old Adrain Brown on murder charges in the killing of 43-year-old Kendrick Robinson.

Police responded a little after 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 to the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say they found a man – later identified as Robinson – with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the incident, police said they believed he may have been there to engage in illegal sexual activity. In an update announcing the arrests, Arlington police said detectives now believe it stemmed from an unpaid debt Robinson reportedly owed Stewart.

Police said it is believed that Brown brought Robinson to the motel, then tipped off Stewart about their location. Detectives said Stewart and Wynn traveled to the motel together, the shooting occurred, and then they left the scene together.

According to police, Wynn was arrested on May 10 on an unrelated warrant. While she was in custody, detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest on one count of murder in connection to the motel shooting. She is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Brown was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force on May 18, police said. He was charged with one count of murder and is also being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Stewart was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force on May 30. He was charged with one count of murder and some additional drug charges, police said. Stewart is being held at the Arlington City Jail, and his bond has not been set.