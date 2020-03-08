Arlington police issue an arrest warrant for 22-year-old man after teen fatally struck by car

Seventeen-year-old Knoah Harlan died after he was struck by a car in a parking lot on July 27. The vehicle that hit Harlan drove away.

Police say they are searching for a man connected to the death of 17-year-old Knoah Harlan, who was struck by a car on July 27.

Arlington police say they've issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Keshawn Sims on one count of murder.

Harlan was struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of Highbank Drive on July 27. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The vehicle that hit Harlan drove away.

At the time, police said several people in two cars agreed to meet to fight at Bowie High School.

One car drove at the other, which had five people inside. They jumped out believing their car was going to be struck. Then the second vehicle swerved and hit Harlan.

Anyone with information about Sims' location can call Special Deputy Chris Theisen at 817-823-3861 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.