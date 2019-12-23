Police in Arlington have released images with the hopes someone can help identify a jewelry burglar who they suspect targeted three stores over the weekend.

Authorities say the man captured in the photos attempted to burglarize a jewelry store Saturday in Arlington and then successfully burglarized a different store Sunday.

Police also suspect he's the same man who burglarized a Zales Outlet store Friday in Mansfield.

A three-day spree?

The man attempted to break into a Robbin Brothers jewelry store Saturday off east Interstate 20 in Arlington, according to Arlington police.

Police say the man turned off the store's power and then unsuccessfully tried to break the glass front door before he fled the scene.

At the time of the attempted break-in, employees were still inside the store. However, police say they believe the man didn't realize anyone was inside.

The next day, a man matching the same description used a hydraulic tool to break the glass door of a Zales Outlet jewelry store off South Cooper Street in Arlington. The man was able to flee the store with "an undisclosed amount of jewelry," police said.

Arlington police say they believe that same man was behind the Mansfield burglary, in which a man was also able to get away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Authorities describe the man as Hispanic, 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall and in the age range of late 20s to mid-30s. Images show the man wearing a hat and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crimes is asked to call Arlington Det. Daisey Blanco at 817-459-6647, or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Arlington police release suspect images from two jewelry robberies Arlington jewelry burglaries Arlington jewelry burglaries Arlington jewelry burglaries Arlington jewelry burglaries Arlington jewelry burglaries Arlington jewelry burglaries

More on WFAA: