Arlington police arrest, charge teen suspect with capital murder in fatal shooting

The suspect is accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man during an attempted robbery.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man who was shot during an attempted robbery in February.

The suspect, 17-year-old Dontrevan Kenner, was charged with one count of capital murder in the shooting death of Camereon Foster.

Police say Kenner was also booked into the Arlington City Jail on two warrants of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to a shooting in January that left two people injured. He has been transferred to the Tarrant County jail.

Police say they believe Kenner and Foster were engaging in high-risk drug activity when the shooting happened.

Officers were originally called to the shooting at about 7:54 p.m., Feb. 23, in the 2200 block of Lincoln Green Circle.

Police say they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a still-running SUV which appeared to have backed into a parked car.

The case remains open, police say, and additional arrests are possible.