61-year-old Arlington man arrested in connection to wife's fatal stabbing, police say

An Arlington woman in her late 50s was found dead in her home on Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to the home on the 1600 block of East Park Row Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, police said they found the woman had been stabbed multiple times.

Her husband, 61-year-old Oliverio Martinez-Moreno, was arrested on a murder charge, according to police.

Detectives believe the stabbing was a domestic incident but are still "working to determine exactly what occurred," officials said.

The woman's identity will be released once her next of kin have been notified.