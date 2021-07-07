Arlington doctor convicted of drug distribution, officials say

Officials said over the course of five years, Battle issued more than 50,000 controlled substance prescriptions, 17,000 of which were for hydrocodone.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington doctor was convicted of drug crimes Wednesday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah.

After five days of trial, a federal jury convicted Dr. Clinton Battle, 68, of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Battle routinely issued prescriptions for controlled substances, including hydrocodone, codeine, tramadol, and Xanax, without conducting a proper medical examination of his patients or any medical examination at his practice Arlington Occupational & Medical Clinic.

Battle also issued prescriptions for friends or family members with whom he had no physician-patient relationship, officials said.

Two of Battle’s employees were indicted by a federal grand jury for drug crimes and fraud in March 2020, including his nurse practitioner Donna Green, who pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance through fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

“As we continue to lose lives by the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs, we look to our medical professionals for sound guidance, professionalism, and integrity,” DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez said in a release.

“Dr. Battle and his conspirators broke that oath for one sole purpose: greed. Today’s conviction is a testament to the work of our investigators, prosecutors, and law enforcement partners who will continue to protect the lives of our loved ones,” said Chávez.

