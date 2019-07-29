A married couple was found dead early Monday inside an Arlington home in what police say is a murder-suicide.

Officers searched a home around 2:35 a.m. in the 5200 block of Livermore Drive after someone reported people might be dead inside, Arlington police said.

The neighborhood is near the intersection of Matlock Road and Green Oaks Boulevard in south Arlington.

Police say officers found a man dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A woman was also found dead. Police did not say how the woman died.

Their identities have not been released.

