Officials: Arkansas suspect wanted in connection to multiple felonies shot, killed by Arlington officer

The suspect, who has not been identified, was wanted for five counts of rape and six counts of sexual indecency of a child, Arlington police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department is investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday, officials said.

Officials said Arlington Police Department’s Fugitive Unit was contacted to help locate a felony suspect out of Arkansas who was wanted on multiple offenses, including five counts of rape and six counts of sexual indecency with a child.

Around 5:22 p.m., Arlington officers with the Texas Fugitive Task Force located the suspect and performed a traffic stop in a parking lot located in the 1700 block of E. Pioneer Parkway, officials said.

According to the officers, as they approached the vehicle, the suspect pointed a handgun at the officer on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Officials said one of the task force officers, a veteran of 19 years, discharged his firearm at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am grateful that no officers or innocent community members were injured by the unfortunate decisions that this suspect made today by pointing a gun at one of our officers,” said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

The department said the name of the suspect will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office when next of kin is notified.