Arlington Police Association to call for vote of no confidence in Police Chief Al Jones following firing of officer

The police union is seeking the no-confidence vote after Jones fired officer Robert Phillips following a shooting that happened last month.

The Arlington Police Association announced in a news release Tuesday it plans to discuss a petition of no confidence in Police Chief Al Jones Tuesday night at Arlington's City Council meeting. The police union is seeking the no-confidence vote after Jones fired officer Robert Phillips following a shooting that happened last month.

The union maintains there was a lack of due process in Phillips' firing, which happened immediately after he shot and killed a man in Arlington during a low-speed chase on Oct. 21. Jones said he fired Phillips in order to maintain transparency and trust with the community.

Jones held a press conference after the shooting where he showed both bodycam and dashboard camera footage of the shooting, which happened off Carla Court.

In it, Arlington police officer Phillips is seen shooting through the windshield of Jesse Joseph Fischer's white Jeep SUV, killing the 40-year-old.

Jones said he terminated Phillips' employment because he violated the multiple department orders that include not shooting at a moving vehicle and only using deadly force when "protecting yourself or someone else."

Shortly before Arlington police released the video of the encounter, the Arlington Police Association called on the department to reinstate Phillips, who officials said was a 7-year veteran with the department.

The association called the firing a "hasty decision" and said the officer feared for his life during the incident.

"They are handing down judgments without giving time for a complete investigation," said officer JP Mason, president of the Arlington Police Association.

Charley Wilkinson, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, said in the police union release Friday that Phillips "followed his training as he believed his life was under immediate threat."

Wilkinson called Phillips' firing "a political firing by an administration that is publicly washing its hands of any connection to this officer that they screened, hired and trained."

Wilkinson said CLEAT plans to represent Phillips, should he appeal the firing.

Jones, however, shot down the claim that the firing was political and said it was a result of wanting to be "transparent" and maintaining trust with the residents of Arlington.

"I'm not looking for any type of political asperation or any clout from any politics," Jones said. "It's not about politics. It's about community trust. It's about being transparent."