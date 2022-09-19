Group swiped $425,000 in fitness trackers from North Texas warehouse, feds say

The suspects were indicted earlier this month on a charge of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate shipment.

CORSICANA, Texas — Four people have been indicted on accusations they stole $425,000 worth of fitness trackers for resale from a warehouse in Corsicana, south of Dallas, federal authorities announced Monday.

The suspects were indicted earlier this month on a charge of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate shipment. Authorities identified the suspects as Antonio Marcell Lewis, 41; Samuel Earl Lewis, 36; Aaron Lincoln, 43; and Ricka Smith, 37, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

An indictment said Lewis and Lincoln both worked for a department store's distribution center in Corsicana.

The pair, over the course of four months, would allegedly unload pallets of the fitness trackers from freight trailers and place them near the distribution center's loading docks, officials said.

Smith, a commercial truck driver, would then park her truck near the docks, as Lewis and Lincoln loaded the fitness trackers onto the truck, the news release said.

Smith, Lewis and Lewis' brother, Samuel Lewis, would later meet up to unload the fitness trackers, according to the release. The Lewis brothers would then sell the trackers to "unauthorized retailers," officials said.

More information about the trackers and where they were allegedly sold was not released.

The suspects face up to five years in prison.