Investigators stumped by a dozen car fires set at Lewisville apartments

Someone has set at least a dozen vehicles on fire at a Lewisville apartment complex. Investigators say they are stumped.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville arson investigators are stumped by a series of nearly a dozen car fires that have been happening since July.

Residents at the Windsor Court apartment complex in Lewisville apartment complex say they are terrified. One resident, who WFAA is not identifying by name, provided WFAA with cellphone videos of several car fires where the car is completely engulfed in flames.

Pictures of the aftermath show cars that were totaled by the fires.

"It's terrifying because it’s literally in a building right in front of ours," the resident said.

In addition to the nearly a dozen cars that have been set on fire, investigators say several other cars have been damaged as well.

"It's very frustrating, to be honest. You know, these are people's property. These are people's livelihoods,” said Lewisville Police and Fire spokesperson Matt Martucci.

Investigators won't say how the fires are being started but residents say the suspected arsonist moves quickly, usually striking between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“It leaves a really awful stench for days. My husband thinks that someone is coming along and pouring accelerant on the hood of the vehicle and throwing a match and running off,” the unnamed resident said.

The apartment complex owners have added security cameras and hired a security firm. Investigators are also keeping an eye out.

But they say they also need tips to solve this.

“It's the strangest thing. Somebody will hear the smallest detail and they won't think anything about it, but you never know - it might be that detail that could help our investigators,” Martucci said.

So far, no one has been hurt, but residents fear it might happen.

"What if the fire from the car sets an apartment on fire when we are asleep?" the resident asked.

Some residents say they are thinking of moving out before their car is the next to go up in smoke.