AMBER Alert issued for abducted 15-year-old boy who may be in Texas

Authorities believe Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-Vazquez is in danger and could be in Texas.

HOUSTON — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy that authorities in North Carolina said was abducted.

The suspect was last heard from in Rosman, North Carolina, but his phone was last pinged in Dallas.

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-Vazquez. He was wearing a white T-shirt the last time he was seen.

Authorities described Carlos as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the suspect was driving a dark gray 2020 or 2021 Nissan Rouge with unknown license plates and dark-tinted windows.

Authorities said they believe Carlos is in danger.