An Allen man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison Thursday for possession of child pornography.

Richard Denver Belden, 41, was arrested in May 2018, after detectives executed a search warrant at his home on West McDermott Drive for suspicion of possession. During the search, detectives discovered electronic devices that had over 4,000 images and videos of child pornography.

“These type of cases show the real depravity of parts of our society,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “We are fortunate that law enforcement is out there looking for these people.”

Belden pleaded guilty in June 2019 to receipt and possession of child pornography.

Following Belden’s sentencing Thursday, FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. Desarno said, “Today’s result is the product of the outstanding collaboration between the FBI and its local partners. The FBI, through the North Texas Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, will continue to work tirelessly to keep our kids safe. This lengthy sentence will hopefully serve as a warning for all those who would seek to prey on the most vulnerable among us.”

