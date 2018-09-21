An Allen man on Friday was indicted on five counts of invasive recording after allegedly recording coworkers in a changing room.

Police say Jeremiah Heibert took video through a small hole in a pair of gym shorts placed in the staff changing room at Metroplex Gymnastics and Swim on Bethany Drive in Allen.

Hiebert allegedly recorded five victims, one of which was a minor. The first victim contacted police back in January.

WFAA reached out to the gym Friday and was told no managers were available for comment on the case.

