Allen man accused of driving intoxicated, injuring 3 people in crash

Authorities say three victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

ALLEN, Texas — An Allen man has been arrested after he allegedly drove while intoxicated and caused a crash that injured several people, police say.

The incident occurred Monday near the intersection of McDermott Road and Preston Meadow Drive in Plano.

Authorities say Jeffrey Alan Barnett, 57, was driving a Ford F-250 when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a minivan.

Three people inside the minivan, including a 3-year-old, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officials say Barnett was arrested and faces several charges, including three counts of intoxication assault, unlawful carrying weapons, and resisting arrest.

The investigation by the Plano police traffic unit is ongoing.