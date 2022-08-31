Allen ISD teacher on administrative leave after indictment by grand jury, says district

The district said Tony Mattei from Curtis Middle School is on administrative leave. They'll soon be reaching out to students and parents to offer support services.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEN, Texas — Allen Independent School District has identified a teacher that's been indicted by a grand jury on unknown charges.

The district sent a statement on Tuesday naming the suspect as Tony Mattei from Curtis Middle School. They said he was hired as a substitute in 2019 and became a classroom teacher in August 2021.

The district was not aware of the indictment until Monday when they sent the original statement.

They're currently not aware of what Mattei's been indicted for, but they did point out that he faced a misconduct allegation in April 2022.

“Allen ISD followed its investigation procedures in place, and based on available evidence, was unable to sustain the allegation,” the district said in a statement to parents Monday.

Mattei was able to return to the classroom, however, the district said officials followed up on its investigation by notifying Child Protective Services of the incident.

According to court documents obtained by WFAA Tuesday afternoon, Mattei has been accused of "intentionally and knowingly" engaging in sexual contact with a child under the age of 17 in two separate incidents -- in August and September of 2021.

As the investigation into Mattei continues, the district has said in a statement to parents that officials will continue to keep them up to date with the latest information.

Mattei has been placed on administrative leave, the school district said.