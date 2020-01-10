Alleged shooter in custody after one person injured, Dallas police say

A 23-year-old has been arrested after one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night, Dallas police said.
The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 5000 block of Terry Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police a verbal argument between the two of them led up to the shooting.
William Ramirez, 23, allegedly became upset, took out a gun and opened fire on the victim, according to police.
First responders said the victim was expected to survive when they took him for treatment.
Ramirez is being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.