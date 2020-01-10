Alleged shooter in custody after one person injured, Dallas police say

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police a verbal argument between the two of them led up to the shooting.

A 23-year-old has been arrested after one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 5000 block of Terry Street.

William Ramirez, 23, allegedly became upset, took out a gun and opened fire on the victim, according to police.

First responders said the victim was expected to survive when they took him for treatment.