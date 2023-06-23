Alleged Arlington Lamar High School shooter will not be tried as an adult, judge rules

The teenager accused of fatally shooting a student and wounding another will stand trial as a juvenile.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A teen accused in the fatal shooting of a student outside an Arlington high school will not be tried as an adult following a ruling by a Tarrant County judge. Instead, the judge ruled the teen will be charged in juvenile court.

Just before the school bell rang on March 20, 2023, shots rang out at Lamar High School. Jashawn Poirier, 16, was killed and a teenage girl was shot in the face.

The surviving teen girl testified at a hearing before Judge Alex Kim. The judge asked the media not to identify the victim.

”I went to touch my face to relieve the pain I felt and I brought my hand down and there was blood in my hand," she told the judge.

She said doctors were unable to remove the bullet.

"Because the bullet went so deep into my cheek it could not be removed at the time of my surgery, so it’s still inside my face," she said.

Prosecutors brought witnesses in hopes of getting Judge Kim to transfer the case of the accused 15-year-old shooter to adult court. They showed the video of the shooting to the judge.

"When he rounds the corner, he already has a shotgun in his hands, and he immediately points it towards the group of students and fires,” said Lloyd Welcher, prosecutor.

The lead detective also testified. "What do you think were his intentions? To go to the school and shoot people."

Prosecutors told the judge the juvenile defendant was a danger to the community and should be tried as an adult where he could have faced up to life in prison. In juvenile court, he faces up to 40 years.

Defense attorneys also called several witnesses to testify their client has been a model inmate since he was arrested. His probation officer testified.

"Overall, yes I said he’s doing well in detention, and he’s not been problematic as a resident,” said Bob Lewis, juvenile probation officer.

His attorneys say he can be rehabilitated in juvenile prison.

"Even though his charges are serious. He’s exactly the type of kid that the juvenile justice system is designed to handle,” said Lisa Hedrick, defense attorney.

After hearing both sides, Judge Kim gave his ruling to keep the case in juvenile court.

"As a judge, I firmly believe in rehabilitation of juvenile offenders, instead of automatically sentencing them as adults,” said Judge Kim.