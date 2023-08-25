​Hernandez Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 160 pounds. Investigators believe he may have shaved his head.

HOUSTON — A suspect accused of killing a man in his Alief-area garage after killing his own daughter the same day is on the run, according to Houston police.

Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, 42, is accused of shooting Josue Geovanni Argueta Giron, 45, multiple times on Friday, August 18 as he was in his garage loading tools into his car to go to work. Police said Hernandez Gonzalez had worked for Giron and the two had known each other for years.

Police said about an hour before shooting Giron, Hernandez Gonzalez shot and killed his own daughter, Wendy Guadalupe Guzman, 21, as she was getting ready for work at the apartment they lived at together.

Hernandez Gonzalez, who has been charged with capital murder, is wanted for the deaths of Giron and Guzman.

If you have any information about Hernandez Gonzalez's location, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).

