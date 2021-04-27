Police tracked Allen murder suspect's cellphone before arresting him at DFW Airport, affidavit says

Authorities said Burak Hezar, 20, is accused of stabbing and killing his mother and sister Saturday morning in Allen.

ALLEN, Texas — An arrest warrant affidavit released by the DFW Airport Police reveals that authorities were able to ping the cellphone of a 20-year-old, accused of fatally stabbing his mother and sister, before they arrested him.

Burak Hezar is accused of stabbing and killing his mother, 51-year-old Isil Borat, and his sister, 17-year-old Burcu Hezar, Saturday morning at the 1800 block of Nueces Drive in Allen, police said.

Burcu was a junior at Allen High School, officials said.

Hezar was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after officials said he was attempting to board a flight to San Francisco. He was arrested by airport police later that day.

The arrest warrant affidavit says around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Allen police contacted airport officers informing them that they were tracking Hezar's cellphone location because he was wanted in connection with the double homicides.

Allen police said at one point, Hezar's phone showed him to be in the vicinity of the rental car center. Airport police searched the area but were unable to immediately find him, according to the affidavit.

At around 5:05 p.m., an airport police officer told Allen police that Hezar's credit card had been declined at the Hertz Rental Car Counter. That's when authorities showed Hertz employees a photo of Hezar, who then informed officers that the suspect had tried renting a car from them, according to documents.

A few minutes later, Budget Rental Car staff told airport police that Hezar also tried to rent a car from them by paying cash-only. Budget Rental staff informed police that they chose not to rent Hezar a vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Airport police said, once again, Hezar's phone still showed him to be near the rental car center. At about 5:26 p.m., police spotted a man walking in the median in front of a Shell gas station near Rental Car and South Gate drives.

Authorities said the man matched the suspect description of Hezar that Allen police had previously provided. Officers patted Hezar down and arrested him because they said he appeared as though he was acting like he would try to flee from police, the affidavit states.

That's when Hezar told an officer that he had taken an Uber to the airport. Police took him into custody and also searched a backpack that Hezar had with him. According to the affidavit, the backpack had a pair of sweatpants, a laptop, cellphone, prescriptions, and other pieces of clothes inside of it.