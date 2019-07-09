SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old San Antonio girl was rescued after a frightening abduction, and a 23-year-old man is now facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, court records state.

According to an affidavit, police arrived at the Coronado Apartments in north San Antonio in May to help a desperate mother. Just a few feet away from where kids play on the sidewalk, in a second-floor apartment, officers rescued a runaway girl.

When police made it inside the apartment unit, the affidavit states, they found the teen handcuffed under a bed. She told police she had been held against her will and repeatedly sexually assaulted by two men.

Police took the victim's phone to see if the data would confirm her story. Using phone records, detectives went to the Bent Tree Apartments on Gus Eckert in the Medical Center area of town. The girl told police she was held captive there as well and, when left alone for a few minutes, she found a sword, hacked a door and escaped.

Police say that when they arrived at the apartment office, they found another woman on the phone with SAPD, reporting that she too had been held against her will and sexually assaulted by the same two men.

Anthony Campbell, 23, has been charged with assault on the teen. He remains jailed on a bond of $125,000. It's unknown if the other man has been arrested yet.