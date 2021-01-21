Former ADT tech admits to hacking into customer's accounts to watch real-time video feeds in homes

Authorities said over the course of four-and-a-half years, Telesforo Aviles would log into people's accounts and watch live footage of them inside their homes.

A former ADT technician pleaded guilty Thursday to hacking home security footage, according to acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Prerak Shah.

Federal officials said 35-year-old Telesforo Aviles admitted to accessing about 200 customer accounts more than 9,600 times without their consent. This happened over a period of more than four and a half years.

Aviles also admitted that he kept track of homes that "had attractive women." He would then repeatedly logged into their accounts in order to view sexual footage of them, according to authorities.

Investigators said Aviles watched numerous videos of naked women and couples engaging in sexual activity inside their homes.

"This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers’ homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments," said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah.

According to plea papers, although it was not part of company policy, Aviles would routinely add his personal email address to customers’ ADT Pulse accounts and give himself real-time access to the video feeds from their homes.

In some instances, Aviles would tell some customers that he needed to temporarily add himself to "test the system." While in other instances, he wouldn't tell the customers, officials said.

Aviles, who plead guilty to guilty to computer fraud, faces up to five years in federal prison.

In a news release, local FBI officials also reminded the community to stay aware of cyber hacking.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said people should review authorized users and routinely changing passwords with connected devices.