Active shooter at University of Oklahoma campus, school says

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has sent out tweets tonight warning of an active shooter on its campus and that they are investigating shots fired.
In a tweet sent out at 9:24 p.m., the school stated there was an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval.
A second tweet sent at 9:46 p.m. stated campus police were investigating shots fired on the Norman campus, and told people to avoid the South Oval area and to shelter in place.
The school sent another tweet at 10:04 p.m. saying police are still investigating possible shots fired on campus and told residents to continue sheltering in place and to avoid the South Oval area.
Another tweet was sent at 10:31 p.m. saying police are still investigating.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.