Raleigh Police: 5 dead, including officer, 2 injured; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition

Chief Estella D. Patterson said the off-duty officer was on his way to work at the time he was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police shared the latest details from Thursday's mass shooting Friday morning.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Five people dead, including Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres, and two were injured.

Two people were killed in the neighborhood and three people were killed on the greenway.

"We mourn and share the loss of not only our officer but all the victims of the senseless gun crime," Chief Estella D. Patterson said.

Chief Patterson confirmed that Torres was on his way to work at the time he was shot and killed.

The 15-year-old suspect is in critical condition at the hospital.

The crime scene stretched over two miles as officers were trying to locate the suspect.

Chief Patterson shared the names of the five victims killed:

Nicole Conners, 52 Mary Marshall, 34 Susan Karnatz, 48 James Roger Thompson, 16 Officer Gabriel Torres, 29

We’re sad, furious and have many questions that’ll soon be answered. But we already know the core truth. No community should feel the pain of gun violence, and as policy makers, we can not turn away from what has happened here and across the country. - RC pic.twitter.com/bgcOubHhnl — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 14, 2022

Friday - 8:30 a.m. Live Update

Thursday - 10:45 p.m. Live Update

The suspect has been taken into custody. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 14, 2022

Everyone in the area was asked to remain inside their homes and call the police if they see any suspicious activity.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, making numerous state resources available to the incident.

State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

This story is developing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.